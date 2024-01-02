Woman throws out Amazon Alexa after it kept speaking to her husband

A woman went viral on TikTok after getting rid of her Amazon Alexa because it kept talking to her husband without any prompts.

Content creator Jess (cozylifewithbless) took to TikTok to explain why she and her husband are “officially done” with the popular smart speaker.

“This past weekend, I was gone out of town, and the Alexa kept going off, and it kept talking to my husband,” she said in a clip that has garnered 1.4 millions views. “He was playing games at 1am, and he was like, ‘This is just super, super weird.'”

Jess said she knows she’s not the only one being creeped out by the virtual assistant, as other customers have shared their own unsettling experiences online.

The “final straw” for the couple was Alexa “speaking after not being talked to at all.” The TikToker said she immediately bought a generic kitchen timer “because that’s the only thing we even use Alexa for” and is considering switching to Google Home.

Many users shared their own horror stories with the Amazon device. “My Alexa beeps every morning at 3:30am. I have no timer on it nothing. It just beeps like 2 or 3 times and stops,” one person commented.

“I caught my Alexa at 3:00am whispering to my dogs in the kitchen. I thought someone was in the house. I unplugged it,” another shared.

“I also used an Alexa in my bedroom. It was freaking everyone in the house out and I caught it randomly recording audio without the command word,” a third wrote.

Others had no issues with it, and believed that the couple’s device must’ve been prompted when it started talking. “You guys are funny you said some word that triggered her or she thought she heard Alexa,” one user said.

“You have to teach Alexa your voice. Mine has asked many times and we’ve never set it up.. so yeah you did that babe,” another commented.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.