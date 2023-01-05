Woman stuns fans by sticking positive pregnancy test in man’s mouth

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

A woman on TikTok has left viewers shocked after she uploaded a video where she sticks a used positive pregnancy test in her partner’s mouth as a way to reveal the news.

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, it shouldn’t be surprising when a video pops up that leaves viewers a bit stunned.

TikTok creator Taylor Watson, who goes by Taylormakesvideos on the platform, is the latest person to upload such a thing, due to how she surprised her husband with the news that she was pregnant.

The video has since been viewed over 760,000 times and sparked quite a few comments from viewers sharing their thoughts.

Woman sticks pregnancy test in man’s mouth

In the 15-second clip, Taylor was holding her positive pregnancy test when she asked her partner if she could take his temperature.

Seconds later, she puts it under his tongue and asks him to tell her what it says before he realizes the surprising news.

Taylor put the strip part of the test in his mouth, also known as the part she had just peed on.

“hah I think everyone is thinking the same about this…it’s peed on,” one user replied.

Another user commented: “I know the h**l you didn’t put that pee stick in that man’s mouth

Other viewers, however, immediately thought that she may have used a different test for the video.

“I think she just drew the plus on with a pen and peed on a different test,” one viewer commented.

Another said: “Or she got a clean one and wrote on the display just to convey the point she was.”

Taylor has yet to address any of the theories brought up by viewers — meaning we may never exactly know what may be on the end of that pregnancy test.