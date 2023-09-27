Woman sparks outrage after slamming street performer’s keyboard and stealing tips

A woman has sparked outrage online after slamming a street performer’s keyboard mid-performance and even stealing his cash tips in a viral video.

Buskers, or street performers, are a common sight in big cities. Usually, they’ll set themselves up with some audio equipment and an instrument, which they’ll play outside of local businesses on the street.

If passersby are feeling generous, they’ll usually throw in some cash as a tip for their performances… but one unfortunate busker’s tips ended up getting stolen from him during an altercation that’s going viral online.

Street performer and TikTok user Andrew ‘theandrewshoe’ was playing his keyboard and singing along outside when a woman did the unthinkable.

Unsplash.com: Maaria Lohiya Street performers are a common sight in big cities – but one busker’s tips got stolen in a viral TikTok post.

Woman booed after stealing street performer’s tips in viral video

Andrew was in the middle of his performance when a woman walking by slammed her hand down on his keyboard and walked away, completely ruining his song.

Luckily, other women watching him encouraged him to “keep going,” and he was able to finish his performance without any further issues… but that wasn’t the end of her harassment.

Later on, the woman actually returned and slammed her hand down on his keyboard once again, this time upsetting it off its stand and sending the instrument crashing to the ground.

Seemingly shocked by this turn of events, the woman turned around and appeared to put in a tip for Andrew as an apology — but she actually stole the cash out of his tip bucket and fled the scene.

Passersby collectively ‘booed’ the woman after realizing what happened, clearly displeased with her behavior. One man even gave the performer a handful of cash in response to the whole ordeal, while others banded together to help him clean up the scene.

Although what the woman did was deemed deplorable by commenters, the way total strangers banded together to make things right touched the hearts of viewers all over the internet, who were quick to call out the woman for stealing Andrew’s hard-earned money.

Even acclaimed artist Charlie Puth chimed in on the conversation, asking for Andrew’s social media handle in an apparent attempt to reach out after the viral incident.

Other stars like influencer Joey Swoll also took notice of the video, telling Andrew to “keep playing and making people happy. You don’t deserve this. If I was there, I’d have your back.”

Still others urged him to press charges over the incident — and although some commenters claim to have found the woman’s identity, Andrew has urged viewers not to harass her over her actions.