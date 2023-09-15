Woman shocked as Hinge match books couples therapy session as first date

X user Luna Leia has gone viral on the app after sharing the insane story of how one of her Hinge matches booked a couples therapy session for them as a first date.

Luna tossed out a wild scenario when she wrote that something she and a date could do together is “go to couples therapy and see how long it takes the therapist to realize we don’t know each other,” an idea she had gotten from someone else on social media.

Not thinking much of it, Luna soon got a notification that an appointment had been booked for a one-hour, in-person session for a couple of weeks later with a date from the app. The cost was a whopping $170, which is quite the amount to spend on a first date.

But her date clearly saw the humor in the idea and decided it was worth the money for the unique experience.

Along with a screenshot of the booking confirmation, Luna’s date also wrote: “For the record, your last name is Smith, you were born April 1, 1999, and we’ve been together for 2 years now. See you there” along with a winky face.

Luna shared screenshots of her Hinge prompt as well as a screenshot of her conversation with her date on X where she also wrote: “One of my hinge matches actually booked us a therapy session. will be back with an update on how it goes.”

The tweet soon went viral and people took to the comments to express their thoughts. A few people in the replies seemed to think this was in bad taste, as it was wasting the time of a therapist who could probably give that space to a real couple.

But an actual professional jumped into the replies to share their opinion about this charade. “As a marriage and family therapist, I find this so f**king funny,” said @NinjaNerd007. “I need to know how this plays out … lmfao I really hope your therapist has a good sense of humor.”

Thousands of readers are now eagerly awaiting an update on Luna’s therapy date, which is due to take place on September 24, 2023.

