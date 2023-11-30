Woman shocked after finding kid’s Christmas book with squishy Santa butt

A woman has called out the department store Kmart for selling inappropriate Christmas-themed children’s books.

Holiday shopping can be a thrill. Whether you’re browsing or looking to purchase, it’s meant to be enjoyable for all.

Sometimes, you come across new products that are interesting enough to buy, and other times, not.

However, when one mom came across an inappropriate Christmas-themed children’s book, she was rather upset. She later took to TikTok to expose the details of the book.

Article continues after ad

Woman applauds children’s book for its sensory play despite being against its inappropriateness

A mom who goes by “Klyanne” on TikTok was shopping in Kmart’s children’s section when she saw a peculiar holiday book for kids.

Article continues after ad

Right away, she was thrown off by its inappropriateness, as the cover showcased a squishy Santa butt.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Though Klyanne applauded the book for its sensory play for children, she was more so upset about the book.

In her viral TikTok where she exposed the book titled “Santa’s Stuck,” she captioned the video saying, “Don’t get me wrong, I love Kmart, but I don’t think this is for kids.”

Article continues after ad

The book itself shows Santa bent over and stuck in various places as the page turns. To help him out, the book encouraged readers to press Santa’s butt.

Article continues after ad

Though the book’s target audience is children, Klyanne made sure to say that she felt it “was not for kids.”

Klyanne also turned the comments off to her TikTok video, leaving the opinions of viewers to be determined. However, it is clear that Klyanne does not approve.