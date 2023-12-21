Woman says she was fired from Goodwill after her dad bought giant Garfield plush

Woman says she was fired from Goodwill after her dad bought giant Garfield plushTikTok: adore.esme.now
A woman on TikTok has gone viral after claiming she was fired from Goodwill after she uploaded a video showing her dad buying her a giant Garfield plush in the store she worked at.
With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, there’s no telling what could pop up on your For You Page and become the latest viral video.
From creators working for free at Walmart to parents not buying their kids Christmas presents, the possibilities are endless.
In one of the latest viral videos, TikToker Esme Adore revealed she was fired after having her dad buy her a giant Garfield plush from the store she worked at.
Woman fired from Goodwill after dad buys Garfield plush
In the original video posted in mid-December 2023, Esme shows her dad at the checkout of Goodwill before he walks out with the several foot tall Garfield plush.
“Making ur dad go into the Goodwill to buy giant Garfield because ur not allowed to shop there,” she said.
The clip gained over seven million views, garnering quite a bit of attention in the process.
Just days later, Esme posted a follow up video revealing that Goodwill had fired her for violating their no shopping policy.
In a similar fashion, the clip garnered several million views and thousands of comments from people talking about the policy.
“The literal adds for my goodwill are “love thrifting, come work with us” you can’t buy stuff what’s the point,” one user replied.
Another said: “Adding this to my list of reasons not to shop at goodwill.”
“Tbh the Garfield was worth it but DUDE firing you over a Garfield plush is WILD,” a third replied.