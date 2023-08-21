Woman receives death threats after husband closes eyes during Oppenheimer sex scene

A woman on TikTok says she received death threats after claiming her husband closed his eyes during an intimate scene in Oppenheimer between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh.

Oppenheimer introduced a major cultural moment that had fans flocking to the theater in droves to see the biopic as a double-feature alongside Barbie back in July.

While the topic of the movie itself was met with some controversy and criticism, another element of the flick was also a point of contention among viewers — that being the sex scene between Cilian Murphy and Florence Pugh.

However, the age gap between the two actors is taking a backseat to the current discussion around the scene after a woman claimed her husband closed his eyes and buried his face in her shoulder when that moment played in the theater.

Universal Pictures Oppenheimer’s intimate scene has reignited another discussion thanks to a TikToker’s viral video.

Woman goes viral for claiming husband closed his eyes during Oppenheimer sex scene

TikToker ‘Jourdan’ gave advice to one of her followers who was looking for advice about watching the film with her husband, saying that her own hubby avoided watching the “triggering” scene between Murphy and Pugh by closing his eyes.

“Obviously, my husband and I talk about everything,” Jourdan began. “If we go anywhere or we go see anything, even if it’s a concert, movie, or an event, we have a game plan. We talk about things, like, ‘What if you get triggered? What if I get triggered?'”

“Essentially what we did was, when the scene came up, when things were happening, he literally closed his eyes and laid his head on my shoulder. …And I would let him know when it was over. And it literally… took nothing away from the story.”

Responses to Jourdan’s now-deleted video have been decidedly mixed across different corners of the internet. On X, many viewers have made fun of Jourdan and her husband over seemingly taking such issue with the scene to the point they had to look away.

Still others made videos parodying the situation, such as one user who poked fun at the TikToker by creating a skit where her husband was bothered by Puss in Boots’ name in Shrek films.

However, others are coming to Jourdan’s defense. Jourdan’s TikTok content often discusses addiction and trauma from betrayal, and some commenters argue that it’s alright for couples to have boundaries — even if those boundaries seem silly to outsiders.

It’s also worth noting that Jourdan’s husband suffers from addiction, and the couple has found their own ways to handle the issue as she detailed in her video.

It seems as though the criticism around the topic outweighed the support though, as Jourdan has since claimed that the backlash from her initial video has resulted in her receiving especially gruesome threats online.

This is far from the first time a TikToker has gotten such intense backlash over their content. Earlier this year, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio received death threats after posting photos of herself wearing a sheer top on Instagram.