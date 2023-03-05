Woman horrified after catching male cruise worker filming her in restroom

A woman on a MSC Meraviglia cruise ship caught a male employee allegedly filming her in the women’s restroom. She shared the incident to TikTok.

In a viral clip with 11.1 million views, TikToker Saja recorded herself speaking to a male housekeeper, before pointing to one of the stalls in the bathroom.

“There’s someone hiding under there, filming. There’s someone hiding under there filming me,” she informed him.

Investigating the matter, the housekeeper then knocked on the door of the stall, declaring “housekeeping,” but there was no response from inside. However, after peeking under the door, he noticed two feet.

Male employee caught after filming in women’s restroom

Another female passenger then entered the restroom, before banging on the door, yanking the door handle, and demanding that the man opened it.

After several attempts, the man finally came out, revealing that he’s a cruise employee. “I was wrong,” he uttered, seemingly embarrassed that he got caught in the act.

The victim of the incident then spoke to another bystander and said, “I just opened up the bathroom right now. I didn’t know, I just saw a camera pointing at me.”

In the video caption, Saja wrote, “This man was in the women’s restroom located at the kids club. Please don’t leave your children unattended on any vacation & be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

TikTok users in the comments shared their concerns on the terrifying ordeal.

“This is why I don’t use public toilets,” one user wrote. “I will never go on a cruise,” another shared.

“Omg. that’s one of my worst fears ever, so glad she SAW him,” a third added.

“That is scary…I would sue everything connected to that cruise line,” someone else said.

In an updated video, the TikToker stated that the employee had been deported, and stressed that her goal was not to “disgrace” MSC Cruises, but rather shed light on the disturbing phenomenon.

“I want all women to be aware of their surroundings at all times, vacations included,” she said. “Stay vigilant and safe out there.”

