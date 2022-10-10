Woman goes viral on TikTok for wearing “no pants” at the gym

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected]

A woman was turning heads both at the gym and on TikTok for all the wrong reasons thanks to her gym attire that made it seem as if she showed up half nude.

The gym can be home to all sorts of wild characters trying to get in shape and live a healthy life, but sometimes their choice of attire can leave a lot to be desired.

That’s exactly what happened to one woman who has been making rounds on the platform after she was filmed lifting weights in leggings that had many users confused.

In the viral clip, TikToker ‘_toupoouu1’ can be seen walking up to lift some weights while “exposing” herself on camera leaving users to wonder if she really wasn’t wearing any pants.

(click here if TikTok fails to load)

TikToker’s “nude” weight-lifting goes viral

In the comments of the clip, viewers began posting whether or not she was wearing any pants or not, with some firmly believing she showed up half naked.

“I still don’t think it’s pants,” wrote one user.

“Why would you choose that color?” another questioned.

“This was traumatizing,” yet another said.

(click here if TikTok fails to load)

It seems like the TikToker is being a good sport about the whole situation, however, posting a follow-up video where she explained she “loves” nude colors.

The second clip features the weightlifter at the gym again but wearing a different shade of leggings.

“I love nude colors, brown, you’ll have to get used to it bro so look at the squat,” she captioned the clip.

This isn’t the first time an optical illusion has made waves on TikTok. Last year, a wool hat left users baffled and believing it was constantly changing colors.