Christmas argument goes viral after hot dog machine dispute

Apparently, giving someone a brand-new hot dog machine is not a good Christmas present idea after all.

When it comes to getting gifts for Christmas, there’s a large range of presents from friends and family.

Some of those gifts are thoughtful items you’ve always wanted, and the others are products you want to regift right away.

Social media is a place where others can share their funny holiday stories, and this year is no exception. 2023’s hilarious online Christmas story involves a very interesting cooking gadget.

Hot dog machine as a Christmas gift ends badly

On December 24, Twitter user @dontfacetimeme revealed that she received a hot dog machine for Christmas from one of his friends. And to say the very least, he was not happy about it.

“Why the f*ck would u send me a hot dog machine. You literally wasted your money. Why would I ever need a hot dog machine”, she slammed in multiple text messages.

Her friend was not the least bit fazed by his reaction, simply responding with the words, “you fire that b*tch up yet or what,” and saying, “I send u the gift of a lifetime and u can’t even say thank u. You are a f***ing coward,” in reply.

If you’re wondering if she is going to make the decision to give the gift back, there’s no need; her friend shared that it wasn’t the only hot dog machine that he purchased.

“Ungrateful a**. Good thing I bought myself one too so someone could enjoy it.”

The exchange has since gone viral on the platform with over 20 million views. Who knows? Maybe she’ll get around to using that hot dog machine one day. Hopefully, she will keep fans (and her considerate friend) updated.

