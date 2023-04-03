Woman goes viral after finding explicit Easter egg on kid’s shirt at Walmart

A woman on TikTok has gone viral after uploading a video showing a kid’s t-shirt at Walmart that featured a rather explicit Easter egg.

For TikToker Brianna (wh0l3h3eart3dly), she learned how to get the attention of millions of people after uploading a video of a seemingly innocent kid’s t-shirt from Walmart.

However, after looking at the shirt for several minutes, she realized the explicit — presumably accidental — Easter egg on the shirt.

Viewers love the explicit Easter Egg

In the video uploaded on April 1, 2023, Brianna showed the t-shirt while reading off what it is meant to say just before hinting at the Easter egg.

“Walmart strikes again. Re-cycle, Re-use, Re-new, Re-think. Where is the hidden word in this? See you next Tuesday,” she said.

When you look at the first letter of each word beside the giant “RE” print, you’ll find the explicit Easter egg.

Viewers quickly flooded the comments with their thoughts, with many laughing at the explicit Easter egg.

“Someone didn’t proof that well enough,” one user replied.

“I’d get the letters bedazzled,” another said.

A third replied: “Lol. I’m too innocent for this world. I had to find the answer in the comments.”

Since the video went viral, it’s been viewed over four million times with almost five thousand comments from TikTok users.

Walmart hasn’t responded to the explicit t-shirt going viral, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do.

In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news.