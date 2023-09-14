TikToker pranks parents by covering their kitchen in Nutella

TikToker Kaih Anderson pranked his parents by coating their entire kitchen with the famous chocolate and hazelnut spread, Nutella.

Kaih Anderson is a TikToker who frequently takes to the platform to share videos of himself both blessing and pranking his family.

His movement is to “support the sound of freedom,” and he’s received millions of views for his comical and heartwarming videos.

Though he’s gone viral on TikTok before for buying supercars and giving his mom stacks of cash, his recent at-home prank amassed over 60 million views, as his chocolate-coated joke left viewers in disbelief.

Unsplash: victor serban TokToker Kaih Anderson coated his parent’s entire kitchen with both plastic wrap and Nutella.

TikToker wraps every kitchen appliance with plastic wrap before coating it all with Nutella

About a week ago, Anderson posted a video to TikTok showing himself covering his parent’s kitchen with Nutella.

Though he’s no Picasso, Anderson used a paintbrush to make sure that literally everything that was visible in the kitchen was coated in the sweet treat — which included the oven, microwave, walls, refrigerator, soap bottle near the sink, and even the oil diffuser that his mom so neatly placed on the pristine countertops.

However, before coating his parent’s extremely clean kitchen with Nutella, Anderson wrapped everything in plastic wrap, so the cleanup wasn’t as terrible as it may have seemed.

In one of the multiple videos he posted of the kitchen looking like a chocolate lover’s dream, he captioned it saying, “I always wanted a Nutella house.”

Those who saw Anderson’s now-viral prank have taken to his comments section on TikTok in disbelief of his dedication, saying, “Ain’t no way he did that.”

While another joked about his parents being angered by the mess, saying, “Is there part two — to confirm you’re still alive?!”

Some viewers, however, found the prank hilarious, saying, “It’s the diffuser for me,” as well as, “The way my jaw dropped.”

Though Anderson pulled one over on his parents, he has yet to post a follow-up video of their reactions.