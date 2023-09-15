Wife confronts OnlyFans model who farts in jars after catching husband watching her

An angry wife is going viral after confronting an OnlyFans model after catching her husband watching her videos.

Happy wives normally mean happy lives, but as one man found out, his interest in OnlyFans star Yasmina Khan set his partner off in a big way.

Yasmina Khan has become a pretty successful moneymaker on OnlyFans, earning around $300,000 USD per year by selling videos, fart jars, and even her toenails to thirsty fans.

One such fan may not be a subscriber for much longer, however, after his wife caught him checking out Khan’s content and decided to rage at the model on Instagram.

OnlyFans star confronted by fan’s wife after husband watches content

In a post on Instagram, Khan uploaded screenshots of a conversation she was having with a mystery woman who was upset that her husband was checking out her videos.

“Why do you post twerking videos?” she asked before airing her dirty laundry. “I caught my husband j**king off to your videos! It’s not right! Put the videos down please!”

Instagram/yasmina__khanx A wife wasn’t happy when her husband watched OnlyFans models.

As reported by Daily Star, Khan posted the messages to her Instagram story with the caption “dead” and didn’t get into it with the angry wife, leaving the message request alone.

However, the wife’s demands clearly fell on deaf ears, as the model left her videos up and hasn’t abandoned OnlyFans content in the slightest. It’s not clear if the man and his wife are still together.

This isn’t the first time an OF star has been confronted by a stranger. Earlier this year, an elderly lady took issue with Amber O’Donnell after she kept making “loud” content in her car.