Jason Santos from Hell’s Kitchen Season 7 has gone from contestant to Sous Chef

Back in 2010, Hell’s Kitchen fans were introduced to Jason Santos during Season 7 of the show. Although he didn’t ultimately win, he ended up becoming the runner-up of his season to Holli Ugalde.

Things have certainly changed in Jason’s life since his time competing among other chefs clawing to make names for themselves in such a competitive industry.

Jason is now the designated sous chefs in charge of the blue team in Hell’s Kitchen on Fox. His journey from a reality TV show contestant to a full-fledged sous chef working alongside Gordon Ramsay is an interesting one.

Jason Santos’s career journey explained

Anyone who’s ever seen an episode of Hell’s Kitchen knows that the contestants go through hell and back trying to impress Gordon Ramsay. You have to have an incredibly thick skin – and you have to be willing to respond to critical feedback without losing your confidence.

This is something Jason was able to manage. While competing on the show, he impressed Gordon enough to end in second place. Now, he’s the owner and head chef of a restaurant called Buttermilk & Bourbon in New Orleans.

He also owns a restaurant called Citrus & Salt in Boston’s Back Bay. It offers a coastal Mexican menu. Last but not least, Jason owns a restaurant called Nash Bar & Stage. He chose the name based on inspiration he pulled from the Nashville area.

Gordon Ramsay and Jason Santos discussing a recipe on Hell’s Kitchen.

As a current sous chef on Hell’s Kitchen, he’s in charge of helping the blue team get things handled properly. One detail that makes Jason stand out is that he’s always dying his hair a bright shade of blue. His whimsical style gives him a sense of individuality, and his hair color choice matches his team placement.

Jason has always taken his career in the kitchen seriously. Now, he gets to showcase his skill set as a sous chef guiding brand-new contestants in the right direction.