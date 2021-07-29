Why is #BoycottBlackpink trending? K-Pop group ‘cancelled’ in social media prank

The hashtag #BoycottBlackpink trended on Twitter on July 29 leaving many to wonder what exactly the K-pop group Blackpink had done. It appears though that it may have been an inside joke by fans.

This left many fans confused as to why the hashtag was trending, going to Twitter to ask what exactly was happening. However, people soon realized that it was just a prank.

#BoycottBlackpink is trending because of some inside joke in the fandom. They didn’t actually do anything to be cancelled. — Tired of scrolling (@trendingcontext) July 29, 2021

Some even joked about why they thought Blackpink might be trending including that their songs are too good.

Blackpink has been busy this week having been spotted by fans with TikToker Bella Poarch leading to fan speculation about a collaboration between the two parties. They appeared to meet up on July 22.

Advertisement

Blackpink is a South Korean girl group made up of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They are the highest-charting female Korean act on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their first studio album ‘The Album’ debuted at Number 2 on the Billboard 200 selling more than one million copies.

They were also the first Korean group to receive a certification in the UK from the British Phonographic Industry. They have even broken Guinness World Records with how quickly their videos have gotten views on YouTube.

Read more: Pez dispenser loading trick goes viral on TikTok

Last year in June 2020, the pop group got into trouble over the appearance of a Hindu deity in a music video. The deity Ganesha was later removed from the video.

Advertisement

We are aware of the issue in How You Like That MV.

We Belive that it's Offensive to usage of Lord Ganesha's Idol and we will try to contact YG Entertainment regarding it pic.twitter.com/UB2IC35XjM — Blackpink India ( 블링크 ) (@BLACKPINKIndia) June 26, 2020

In November 2020, fans of the girl group sought to attack a Twitch streamer after she said “Blackpink is actually not good though, they literally just regurgitate the same EDM trash sh*t over and over.” The streamer, 39daph, branded the reaction ‘disgusting.’