 Why is #BoycottBlackpink trending? K-Pop group 'cancelled' in social media prank
Why is #BoycottBlackpink trending? K-Pop group ‘cancelled’ in social media prank

Published: 29/Jul/2021 17:09

by Ed Barnes
Blackpink
Instagram: Blackpink

K-Pop twitter

The hashtag #BoycottBlackpink trended on Twitter on July 29 leaving many to wonder what exactly the K-pop group Blackpink had done. It appears though that it may have been an inside joke by fans.

This left many fans confused as to why the hashtag was trending, going to Twitter to ask what exactly was happening. However, people soon realized that it was just a prank.

Some even joked about why they thought Blackpink might be trending including that their songs are too good.

Blackpink has been busy this week having been spotted by fans with TikToker Bella Poarch leading to fan speculation about a collaboration between the two parties. They appeared to meet up on July 22.

Blackpink is a South Korean girl group made up of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They are the highest-charting female Korean act on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their first studio album ‘The Album’ debuted at Number 2 on the Billboard 200 selling more than one million copies.

Blackpink
Instagram: Blackpink
Blackpink celebrating getting 800 million views on a YouTube video. The group are known for their catchy songs.

They were also the first Korean group to receive a certification in the UK from the British Phonographic Industry. They have even broken Guinness World Records with how quickly their videos have gotten views on YouTube.

Last year in June 2020, the pop group got into trouble over the appearance of a Hindu deity in a music video. The deity Ganesha was later removed from the video.

In November 2020, fans of the girl group sought to attack a Twitch streamer after she said “Blackpink is actually not good though, they literally just regurgitate the same EDM trash sh*t over and over.” The streamer, 39daph, branded the reaction ‘disgusting.’

