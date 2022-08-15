Who was Piko Preston? TikToker dies aged 43

TikTok star Piko Preston has died at the age of 43, as announced by his sister in a social media post last weekend.

The beloved content creator, who’s also known as Jon Preston, passed away at the age of 43, his sister Lara Preston Neves confirmed on Sunday, in a touching Facebook tribute.

Piko’s sister wrote: “My wonderful, energetic, wild, generous, funny, and much loved little brother Jon (Piko Preston) passed away this week at the age of 43. I can’t even wrap my head around a world without him in it. Jon is the most generous person I have ever known.”

“He recently began a TikTok account where his beautiful smile, wicked sense of humor, and impeccable comedic timing made his one million followers laugh on a daily basis.”

She concluded: “We love you so much Jon-Jon. I am so glad I got one last hug when we visited in June. We will all do our best to be more giving and loving to honor your example. Until we meet again.”

No official cause of death has been revealed thus far.

Who was Piko Preston?

Piko Preston had a large following on various social media platforms, but he was mostly popular on TikTok, where he amassed over a million followers. He gained popularity on the social media app under the handle ‘pikotrain5.’

The content creator was known for his funny sketches and relatable skits about everyday life, relationships, and family. He also did duets with other content creators, and lip-synced to viral ‘sounds’ from the app.

His account had 13.1 million likes, as many of his videos have gone viral. One video posted last month garnered 3.3 million views and 177,000 likes.

Fans pay tribute to Piko Preston

The TikToker’s fans and followers have paid tributes to him under the comment section of his last video, which was uploaded earlier this month.

“RIP to one of my favorite creators. My condolences to your family and friends. You will be missed,” one fan commented.

“Idk what happened to you Piko and I’m gonna miss you. Thank you for all the laughs,” another one shared.

“I will miss you. I just hope you are finally at peace and no longer hurting,” a third fan wrote, while a fourth one added, “The last video we will see him in, he made me smile in my loneliest of life.”