TikTok star Harrison Gilks dead at 18 after battle with cancer

Canadian TikTok star Harrison Gilks has died at age 18 after a long battle with a rare pediatric cancer.

With TikTok reaching over a billion monthly users worldwide, viewers are often faced with having to mourn the loss of their favorite creators.

Canadian TikTok star Harrison Gilks amassed over 320,000 followers and millions of views on his channel, where he documented himself completing his “bucket list” of things he wanted to do before the end of his life.

After a long battle with a rare cancer called ‘rhabdomyosarcoma,’ Harrison died in April 2023 at just 18 years old, according to a video uploaded to his channel by his brother.

Fans pay respects to TikTok star Harrison Gilks

Since the upload, Harrison’s brother’s message to fans has been viewed millions of times, with over 34,000 comments from viewers paying their respects to the Canadian teen.

“Hey TikTok, this is Harrison’s brother, David. I’m making this video because Harrison sadly passed away a few hours ago. He was not in pain when he passed away and he was with his family,” he explained.

“Him and his friends got the opportunity to say goodbye, and I just wanted to come on here and thank everyone for their support and encouragement. It really did mean a lot to him.”

“Oh my goodness. Found his account just two days ago. Sending love & light to your entire family,” one person responded.

Another commented: “I’m so sorry for your loss my man. He seemed like such a light, thinking about you and your family.”

“Fly high angel! No more pain and suffering. My condolences to the family,” a third viewer said.

Harrison’s family has set up a legacy fund to help support others in similar situations.

Harrison’s tragic passing follows the death of another major TikTok star Jehane Thomas, earlier this year after repeated migraines.