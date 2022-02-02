Rising Creators: Who is VicBlends? Barber goes viral for inspirational haircut videos

TikToker VicBlends has taken over the app with his inspirational comments as he offers his barber talents to others. But who is Vic, and why is he going viral?

Since 2016, TikTok has provided users with quick, short-form content for those who want to watch videos without taking a lot of time out of the day.

The app has also allowed creators of all kinds to gain viral popularity, including the likes of Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio.

Another TikToker that has been rapidly growing on the app is VicBlends, a barber who shares his life story as he provides free haircuts to strangers in the streets.

But who exactly is he? Here’s everything we know about the viral creator.

Who is VicBlends on TikTok?

According to his website, Victor ‘VicBlends’ Fontanez is a 21-year-old barber and entrepreneur from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Victor also offers his own “VicBlends Academy” that offers access to a variety of barber content, including tips and tricks for someone just starting their career, as well as those with advanced skill.

What’s made VicBlends go viral?

On Vic’s TikTok channel, you will find videos of the barber providing free haircuts to random people he finds on the internet. All he asks in return for his service is “a good conversation.”

After he gets someone to agree to a cut, VicBlends talks to the stranger about their life and shares some of the inspiration he has learned to get where he is at today.

Back in December, Vic shared a video of him cutting hair on the steps of what appears to be a courthouse. While doing the cut, he gave the man the ability to share some of the things he’s been dealing with in his life.

While the majority of his videos consist of him offering his service to strangers on the streets, Vic also reacts to other TikTok creators with the apps ‘Duet’ option.

Doing so, he provides his own critique or compliments on the other barbers work.

With his constant inspirational comments always trying to bring positivity to the world, Vic Blends has worked his way up to over 11 million followers on TikTok and receives millions of views per video.

