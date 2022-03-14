Who is Ktlyn Raps on TikTok? Rapper goes viral with Russ ‘Handsomer’ remix

Rapper Ktlyn Raps went viral with her verse on Russ’s song ‘Handsomer’ in a TikTok duet, and now it’s an official remix, with fans loving her addition to the popular song.

In February 2022, popular rapper Russ released an open verse version of his song ‘Handsomer’ on TikTok, with a challenge to fellow musicians to add their own verse.

Rapper Ktlyn who now has over 1.8 million followers on the app decided to take up the challenge, and fans absolutely loved her verse, flooding the comments with praise.

The original duet now has over 2.8 million likes and 22 million views, and there were plenty of fans who demanded that Russ put her on the track. Russ himself even commented, calling her verse “smooth.”

In March, Russ and Ktlyn then announced that they would be putting out an official remix of ‘Handsomer’ featuring her wildly popular verse.

Shortly after its release, Ktlyn revealed that the song had hit number one across all genres on iTunes in less than 24 hours, thanks to the incredible support from fans.

On March 10 it also debuted at number 39 on the US Spotify chart with over 393,000 streams.

Russ himself also claimed that ‘Handsomer’ is predicted to be placed 59th on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to both the original and the remix, which he revealed is only his fourth song ever to do so.

Fans are loving seeing the two artists succeed in such a big way, and are continuing to support them via their TikTok comments.

.@russdiemon & @ktlynraps' "Handsomer (Remix)" debuts at #39 on the daily US Spotify Chart, with 393,265 streams on 3/9/22. Between its original & remix versions, "Handsomer" recieved 662,402 streams on today's US Spotify Chart. If combined, it would have charted at #6 today. — Spotify Stats (@StatsSpotify) March 10, 2022

“So sick. On repeat in my head for days now,” one user wrote, with another saying: “I’m literally obsessed with your music already.”

‘Handsomer’ joins songs like Walker Hayes’ ‘Fancy Like’ that have been boosted by TikTok’s viral power, and it looks like the remix will only continue to get more popular as people keep streaming.