Who is Jake Fellman? YouTube shorts genius gains 1 million subs in a month

YouTuber Jake Fellman has gained 1 million subscribers in less than a month, all without posting a single normal-length video, proving that short-form videos on YouTube can actually warrant massive success.

Jake Fellman is known for his incredible 3D artwork and has built up a large following across social media. Since joining YouTube, Jake has racked up more than 2.5 million subscribers – and the last million he gained within the space of fewer than 30 days.

What makes this so impressive is that Jake has posted zero “regular” YouTube videos. Every subscriber has been gained as a result of these short clips, many of which include Among Us parodies and quirky sketches.

Jake was able to build up a pretty large following on TikTok, too, with more than 3.5 million followers, 58.4 million likes, and earning more than 50 million views on one popular clip, in particular. However, on YouTube, his most popular video has far surpassed TikTok with 115 million views.

Before he even hit this amazing milestone, Jake posted on Instagram about his journey into making his art. “I downloaded Autodesk Maya for the first time in September of 2018,” he wrote. “Starting with zero knowledge of 3D design, I taught myself the software from the ground up – practicing for several hours each day.

“In the summer of 2019, I began to learn the ropes of negotiating contracts and managing clients while sitting in my bedroom, wearing a bathrobe. Now, I live in a small Alaskan town that is inaccessible by road where I’m able to support myself financially simply through a stable wifi connection and a well-worn laptop.

“My message is that you don’t need a fancy education or 10 years of experience to win. I’m self-taught and have only been in the game for 2 years.”

Right now, YouTube Shorts are planning to rival TikTok, and might just be the best way to grow a channel in 2021. YouTube recently revealed that Shorts are hitting 3.5 billion views per day during its early test run in India. CEO Susan Wojcicki announced in a post that the company will be expanding Shorts to new markets in the coming year.