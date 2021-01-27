Logo
Entertainment

Who is Jake Fellman? YouTube shorts genius gains 1 million subs in a month

Published: 27/Jan/2021 17:56

by Alice Hearing
Jake Fellman among us YouTube shorts
Instagram: Jake Fellman/ TikTok: Jake Fellman

Share

YouTuber Jake Fellman has gained 1 million subscribers in less than a month, all without posting a single normal-length video, proving that short-form videos on YouTube can actually warrant massive success. 

Jake Fellman is known for his incredible 3D artwork and has built up a large following across social media. Since joining YouTube, Jake has racked up more than 2.5 million subscribers – and the last million he gained within the space of fewer than 30 days.

What makes this so impressive is that Jake has posted zero “regular” YouTube videos. Every subscriber has been gained as a result of these short clips, many of which include Among Us parodies and quirky sketches.

Jake was able to build up a pretty large following on TikTok, too, with more than 3.5 million followers, 58.4 million likes, and earning more than 50 million views on one popular clip, in particular. However, on YouTube, his most popular video has far surpassed TikTok with 115 million views.

Jake Fellman YouTuber 3D Art
Facebook: Jake Fellman
Jake gained 1 million subscribers in less than a month

Before he even hit this amazing milestone, Jake posted on Instagram about his journey into making his art. “I downloaded Autodesk Maya for the first time in September of 2018,” he wrote. “Starting with zero knowledge of 3D design, I taught myself the software from the ground up – practicing for several hours each day.

“In the summer of 2019, I began to learn the ropes of negotiating contracts and managing clients while sitting in my bedroom, wearing a bathrobe. Now, I live in a small Alaskan town that is inaccessible by road where I’m able to support myself financially simply through a stable wifi connection and a well-worn laptop.

“My message is that you don’t need a fancy education or 10 years of experience to win. I’m self-taught and have only been in the game for 2 years.”

Right now, YouTube Shorts are planning to rival TikTok, and might just be the best way to grow a channel in 2021. YouTube recently revealed that Shorts are hitting 3.5 billion views per day during its early test run in India. CEO Susan Wojcicki announced in a post that the company will be expanding Shorts to new markets in the coming year.

Gaming

Twitch speedrunner freaks out after reclaiming Super Mario 64 zero star record

Published: 27/Jan/2021 20:44

by Michael Gwilliam
Super Mario 64 speed run
Nintendo

Share

Speedrunning

Super Mario 64 speedrunner ‘Kanno’ is once again the zero star world record holder after over 20,000 attempts at reclaiming the top spot.

For speedrunners, there are few games more coveted and prestigious than Super Mario 64 and its four main categories: 120 stars, 70 stars, 16 stars, 1 star and 0 stars. The latter can be incredibly complicated, but oh so worth it.

While many may be wondering how it’s possible to beat Super Mario 64 with zero stars, it was discovered awhile ago that by jumping at just the right angle with complex controller inputs, it’s possible for Mario to access areas in the game that otherwise wouldn’t be available.

This includes doors players need to access to fight Bowser bosses, obtain keys and move on in the game. It can all be very complicated, with some techniques more difficult to pull off, which is why the game has the different categories.

Super Mario 64 speed run world records
Speedrun.com
The zero star Super Mario 64 record list is incredible.

For Japanese speedrunner Kanno, January 26 was the day he finally reclaimed his throne as the world’s top zero star runner.

The record prior to Kanno’s run was Dowsky, who finished the N64 title in just 6m 32s 150ms.

In order to beat it, Kanno tried a whopping 20,471 times until finally, he got it. Sitting shirtless on the floor, the streamer was on pace to reach his goal as he sent Bowser flying into the remaining bomb in the corner of the battle arena.

At first he was unsure he got it, sighing “maybe not the world record, sorry” to his viewers. However, once he scored the finishing blow and the big star appeared, the streamer’s eyes lit up with glee.

“Yo, what?!” he cried, speechless with what he accomplished. “World record! Thank you so much!”

Despite now holding the record with an incredible 6m 31s 520ms, the streamer is promising to lower the record even further.

“Next will [be] sub 6:30!” he said in his video submission to Speedrun.com.

It’s always amazing to see a streamer’s hard work pay off, especially when so many hours and attempts go into reaching a goal. It’s definitely a record to watch from beginning to end given how difficult it is to obtain.