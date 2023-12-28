Who is Beavo? TikToker goes viral for not chewing his food

A TikToker named Beavo is becoming known for not chewing his food, which has gotten him millions of views on the app.

TikToker Beavo, whose real name is Brandon Beavis, has recently become one of the most talked-about viral figures online, and it shows that people really will watch anything on the internet.

However, the account is proving popular and he’s racked up more than 17.9 million likes and 942,500 followers on TikTok, as people tune in to watch him wolf down everything from roast beef dinners to KFC and desserts – without much chewing.

Article continues after ad

But why are people so fascinated with watching a random person eat? Here’s everything you need to know about Beavo and his unusual eating habits.

Article continues after ad

Why doesn’t Beavo chew his food?

Beavo has become a TikTok celebrity for filming himself eating food, without chewing very much or at all. But viewers are constantly wondering why he chooses not to chew.

“Apparently, I don’t chew enough, but I don’t need to chew,” he said in one clip, replying to viewer comments. “No chew needed, you don’t need to chew your food!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It seems “no chew needed” is the motto Beavo lives by. His TikTok is populated by videos that feature him eating mostly junk food, like pizza topped with fries, and typical British food such as beef, potatoes, and peas, all with minimal chewing.

Article continues after ad

However, according to WebMD, food should be chewed so it can be swallowed easily and properly digested in the stomach. Chewing your foods also helps your body determine the amount of food it needs before it’s full.

Article continues after ad

In at least one of his videos, TikTokers expressed concern in the comments that his eating habits actually seem dangerous.

“Almost lost Beavo on that second bite,” one person said. “Looked like we almost lost Beavo to a carrot,” another commenter observed.

“He makes eating look like it hurts,” yet another commenter pointed out during a snack-eating video.