Who are the Savannah Bananas? Baseball team goes viral on TikTok

A baseball team by the name of the ‘Savannah Bananas’ has gone viral thanks to their high-energy videos. Here’s everything we know about the team and their videos.

Since it began gaining popularity, TikTok has been the home of a wide variety of viral accounts from Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae to Elyse Myers and The Savannah Bananas.

Based out of Savannah, Georgia, the Savannah Bananas are “TikTok’s favorite baseball team” as they’ve amassed over 2.5m followers on the app recreating some of the most popular TikTok trends both on and off the field.

Savannah Bananas TikTok

Since its founding in 2016, The Savannah Bananas have drawn in years of sold-out crowds and over 2.5 million followers on TikTok — nearly half of the number of followers the official MLB channel has.

The Bananas consist of two teams, The Coastal Plain League team which is college-level summer baseball, and the professional Premiere team which focuses on shorter games known as “banana ball.”

Thanks to the owner and founder Jesse Cole, both teams share the same level of energy that has garnered them viral popularity. Their energy is shown through their constant uploads, like this one where the team practiced their “jack sparrow run” in the middle of a game.

As well as their May 7 upload showing the team “hitting the Quan” as a player goes up for bat.

According to Socialblade, The Savannah Bananas have amassed over 56 million likes on their channel, with over 18 million of those in a single month. Their videos amass hundreds of thousands of views, with some even reaching several million.

