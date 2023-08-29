What’s happening on October 4th? Cell phone users warned of Nationwide Test

A warning to all cell phone users ahead of a nationwide emergency test coming to all electronics on October 4th.

As one of the most used electronics worldwide, the cell phone has proved to be a necessity. Not only that, but they assist in both emergencies and work-related services on a 24/7 basis.

Televisions and radios are also frequently used by people across the globe. And if one stops working, electronic users usually go berserk, as the device tends to aid in stress relief from its many capabilities.

Though not being able to use your handheld device or entertainment system may cause hysteria, users all over will have to abide by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on October 4th, as all cell phones, televisions, and radios will be going through a nationwide test.

Unsplash: Immo Wegmann FEMA has issued a nationwide Emergency Alert System on October 4th.

Cell phone users warned Nationwide Test will sound like “The Purge”

To tame the fire before it sparked, TikToker NoahClennCarter issued a warning to all cell phone users about an upcoming nationwide test by FEMA.

The test will take place at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 4th. Though noises from your electronic device may be loud for a duration of 30 minutes, FEMA will be assessing the nationwide Emergency Alert System as well as Wireless Emergency Alerts.

Sources have revealed that a voice may also be heard from your device saying something along the lines of, “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

The test itself is to ensure that in case of a national disaster, every electronic device will be notified within a 10-minute period.

The concept originated in 1951 when the Control of Electromagnetic Radiation created an alert system for radios to warn Americans about a possible Soviet Union attack. Though the mission proved to be unsuccessful at the time, as missiles were able to intercept the radio waves before warnings could be sent, the Emergency Alert System was established afterward, leading to our upcoming nationwide test.

TikTok reacts to news about nationwide test on October 4th

Though NoahGlennCarter urged his TikTok viewers to “not freak out,” what’s the one thing people do when they’re told to ‘not freak out?’ — that’s right, freak out!

People were so shocked to hear of the news about the 30-minute stretch, that one TikToker commented on Noah’s viral warning, saying, “Bro, I’m gonna go into a little crisis if I don’t have my phone. There’s not gonna be anything for entertainment.”

While another asked the rightful question, “Ok, but what if my phone is fully turned off?”

Some TikTokers even commented on the fact that they will be in school during the time of the nationwide test, causing one person to react, saying, “What if I’m in class bro?”

Though the Emergency Alert System test will occur for 30 minutes, electronic devices will be able to be used accordingly afterward at 2:50 p.m. ET. For those who are triggered by loud noises, turning your cell phone, TV, or radio off is advised.