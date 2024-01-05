What really happened at Miami mall? Police statement debunks alien rumors

Reports of “8-10ft tall shadow aliens” at a Miami mall have been debunked, as local police are explaining what actually happened after swarms of cops showed up to the shopping center on New Year’s Day.

When police were dispatched to the Bayside Marketplace in Miami, Florida on New Year’s Day, no one could have predicted how the story would change.

While the initial call was from Miami residents who claimed that teenagers were shooting off fireworks in the open-air mall, quickly rumors began to spread that it was, in fact, “8-10ft tall shadow aliens” that were the cause of the commotion.

As the internet ran amok with conspiracy theories and jokes, police in Miami had to explain to the frightened masses what exactly happened.

Police say there were no aliens at Miami mall

The alien allegations sprung from a viral X post saying that eyewitnesses of the incident were claiming that “8-10 foot shadow beings were being shot at by people, with others fleeing.”

These fears were only stoked when one person in the comments of the post zoomed in on the footage from the mall and pointed out what appeared to be a gray, shadowy creature.

But while these reports were certainly exciting for the UFO-sighting crowd, Miami police have explained what these shadows actually were.

“What is seen in this clip is the shadow of someone walking. If you look at the bottom of the shadow, you can see the person. No creature,” a Miami PD spokesperson said.

Of course, that explanation hasn’t satisfied the citizens of the internet, who have been scouring the original video and are also asking why the Miami PD dispatched over 60 police vehicles to handle some rowdy teenagers.

However, this response was due to the massive panic that seemed to set in because of the fireworks, which were initially called in as possible gunshots, as well as the behavior of the troublemakers. Police arrested four in connection with this incident, who are facing charges that include burglary, grand theft, battery, and resisting an officer.

Despite what those folks in the tinfoil hats might claim, no this was not a harbinger of an extraterrestrial invasion.