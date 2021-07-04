What is the Glitch Challenge on TikTok and how do you do it?

The quirky #GlitchChallenge on TikTok has taken the world by storm. This is how you can take part for yourself!
The #GlitchChallenge has been racking up millions of views since June 27. Thousands of TikTokers have posted themselves ‘buffering’ to a remixed version of Missy Elliot’s ‘Get Ur Freak On.’
The trend was started by the viewer-dubbed ‘Glitch Queen,’ @glitchgirlmaster. Her table-top videos have earned her over one million followers and 35-million likes!
@glitchgirlmasterThis one was a little challenging!♬ nhạc nền – nghigiango
Who is the Glitch Queen?
Also known as Vanessa Clark, the Glitch Queen is a 17-year-old student from Worcester, Massachusetts.
According to Vanessa herself, she wasn’t even trying to ‘glitch’ when she came up with the iconic dance. Her almost-robotic movements attracted over 100-thousand views overnight, and she became a viral sensation.
Not that glitch trend…
Several versions of the ‘glitch’ trend have popped up over the last year. Billions of people have viewed #Glitch as TikTokers have created their own wacky content.
The ‘glitch’ effect was a main staple in 2020 TikTok content, with viewers distorting their faces in creative ways.
@locznikiI’M THE GLITCH! #glitch #glitchchallenge #fyp♬ nhạc nền – nghigiango
How to take part
Anyone can take part in the #GlitchChallenge! You’ll need to channel your inner robot and dance in a jolty, clunky way. Imagine you’re running on really slow wi-fi.
Missy Elliot’s sound is key to capturing that buffering feel. Make sure you glitch in time with the music. If in doubt, edit!