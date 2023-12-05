What is the viral Morning Duo drink on TikTok?

TikTok users are obsessed with the viral drink combo known as Morning Duo, as it supposedly helps reduce bloating and clear the skin. Here’s everything to know about it.

The Morning Duo is a beverage that uses a combination of two different morning drinks, and it’s been blowing up on TikTok due to its several health benefits.

With aloe vera and coffee as main ingredients, the drinks are thought to act as a natural detoxifier, cleansing the body. This combo is also believed to have the ability to aid digestion and weight loss, and boost overall energy levels.

Aloe vera provides digestive benefits, including antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. Meanwhile, coffee, due to its caffeine content, enhances alertness, boosts energy levels, and has a diuretic effect that can stimulate bowel movements.

People who have tried the Morning Duo recipe say it reduces bloating and helps you get rid of unexpected weight gain. Many users also claim that they lost several pounds, and saw dramatic improvements in the quality of their skin after trying the drink.

How to make TikTok’s Morning Duo drink

As TikTok users have been demonstrating in their videos, to make the Morning Duo drink, you simply need to do as follows:

Grab a glass and fill it with your preferred amount of cold water. Add a spoonful of Aloe Vera concentrate and mix thoroughly. Your drink is now ready to be consumed on an empty stomach. Next, pour cold water in another glass. Empty a sachet of cold brew coffee into it. Add your preferred creamer and some ice, but avoid using sugar. Stir well, and your second Morning Duo beverage is good to go!

TikTokers have been going viral for sharing videos of their transformation after trying the drink, and many have claimed that it’s helped them reach their weight loss goal.

The platform has seen several recipes take off in the past, including the delicious Feta Eggs breakfast recipe, and the popular cinnamon rolls hack that TikTok users have been loving since 2022.