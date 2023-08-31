What is the trending Girlhood website? New “game changing” site goes viral on TikTok

A new website called ‘Girlhood’ has gone viral on TikTok where young girls can go to get advice on anything from school to break ups.

Self-help trends on TikTok range all the way from super helpful to fairly unproductive. Every once in a while, though, a topic emerges on the platform that seems genuinely beneficial.

The Girlhood website is just one example of what seems like a genuinely beneficial trend, and it’s led many people to want to learn more about what exactly it is and how they can use it themselves.

Although the website is still fairly new, the goals behind it seem like genuinely productive ones, which may be part of the reason the site is now trending so widely.

What is the Girlhood website on TikTok?

Girlhood is a new website designed to help young girls and teenagers navigate the pains of growing up. It’s a blog-style forum where girls worldwide can communicate with each other, share their issues, and give advice.

The two creators, Mia and Sophia describe the site as an “organization encouraging teenagers to share their stories and find the support they need”.

“Stories can be funny, scary, relatable or entertaining,” they write on Instagram. “We want every girl to know that they belong, and there are girls all over the world willing to help.”

The blog is meant to be encouraging and a reminder to all young girls that as isolating as growing up can feel, there are other young girls around the world who are going through very similar experiences.

It’s like your own virtual friend or big sister – and it’s really easy to join!

How to join Girlhood

To be part of the site, you need to click on this link and press apply. After that, you will be asked to complete an application form.

The form helps the creators “gauge your character” and the type of advice you’d give to those seeking it, and it only takes a few minutes.

You’ll need to enter your name, age, where you are from, phone number, and email. Then, there are a few questions about girlhood to respond to.

The first one says: “What do I do if I have a sneaking suspicion that my boyfriend is cheating but he continues to deny it?”

After you’ve answered all four questions, you need to say what you will bring to the Girlhood team – then press submit and wait.

Once accepted, you’ll be emailed a link to join the forum where you can contribute your own stories and respond to others.