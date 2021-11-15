What is the TikTok Class Action Lawsuit Settlement Notice? App users eligible for payment

TikTok users in the United States are receiving a notification claiming they are eligible for a settlement payment if they used the app before October 1, 2021.

TikTok is arguably one of the most popular social media platforms in existence right now. The app has spawned a plethora of viral dances, trends, recipes, and more, and has even sparked the careers of numerous internet stars.

However, TikTok is now undergoing major scrutiny after hitting its users based in the United States with a notification claiming they are eligible for a settlement payment if they meet certain conditions.

What is the TikTok Class Action Lawsuit Settlement?

On November 15, TikTok users in America were met with a notification that warned users they may be eligible for a class settlement payment if they used the application before October 1, 2021.

Advertisement

The notification included a link to a website detailing the class action settlement. In short, the situation is as follows:

Plaintiffs filed a class action complaint, claiming that TikTok “violated federal and state law by collecting and using, without sufficient notice and consent, Plaintiffs’ personal data in connection with their use of the TikTok – Make Your Day video-sharing application.”

How much money can TikTok users claim from Class Action Settlement?

As a result of the settlement reached between Plaintiffs and the Defendants, U.S. residents who used TikTok prior to September 30, 2021, may submit a claim to receive a payment.

If approved, the Settlement could pay $92,000,000 to those who file claims. However, the actual payout for individual users is far less; if all 1 billion TikTok users filed, each would receive less than 10 cents.

Advertisement

However, Illinois users are eligible to receive 6x the amount, as stated by the settlement notice website.

Internet reacts to TikTok Class Action Settlement notification

This information has spread throughout the internet, spawning a few humorous memes over on Twitter for those jazzed about receiving the monetary equivalent of a “McDonald’s soda” :

Imagine getting $1.15 in a #tiktok lawsuit settlement. The illegal use of our personal info is worth a large pop at #McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/gtkvyKhWLk — Grim Reaper (@GrimReaperTTV) November 15, 2021

Quick everybody, go sign up for your $5 from the Tiktok class action lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/7qVI1lwvJp — Star⁷ (@xingou) November 15, 2021

Only tiktok would send a notification to US users to file for a class action lawsuit and once we all try to go do exactly that (just to get our five bucks or less) the site won’t even process our claims. — cayla (@angrydandelion) November 15, 2021

When is TikTok Class Action Settlement deadline?

The deadline for filing a settlement claim is March 1, 2022. A deadline of January 1, 2022 has been set for those who wish to file but exclude themselves from the settlement benefits, as well as for those who wish to write to the Court if they are dissatisfied with the Settlement.

This settlement comes months after the app was met with another lawsuit for users in EU and the UK, with plaintiffs claiming TikTok allegedly illegally processed the information of children. The platform was also fined for $5.7 million in February 2019 by the US Federal Trade Commission for the way the app it purchased, Musical.ly, previously handled children’s data.