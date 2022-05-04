What is the Quandale Dingle meme on TikTok? High school football player goes viral

Millions of TikTok users have been left wondering about the origin of the Quandale Dingle hashtag since it went viral. Here’s everything we know about it.

Alongside the thousands of viral dances, sounds, and other videos on TikTok, is a wide variety of meme-style trends with a focus on one single subject.

Among the memes on the platform are references to Quandale Dingle, who gained popularity after a TikToker posted a video showing a Windows login screen showing his name.

Here’s everything we know about the viral meme, including who exactly Quandale Dingle is.

Who is Quandale Dingle?

According to Knowyourmeme, Quandale Dingle is a high school football player for a New Jersey team called the Pennsauken Indians.

He was identified after someone on TikTok found a video recording of his team on YouTube and saw the name “Dingle” on the back of his jersey.

What is the Quandale Dingle TikTok meme?

On September 13, 2021, a TikTok user by the name of ‘asapfeet’ posted a video showing a Windows PC login screen displaying the now-viral name.

As the original video gained popularity, TikTokers began using modified pictures to act like Quandale Dingle — formatting the videos into Rap.TV-style news posts.

One user kick-started the meme-style on February 12, 2022, and has uploaded dozens more in the weeks since. This prompted tons of other creators to create the same style of videos, getting hundreds of thousands of views in the process.

On March 6, ‘Fitnesscf’ revealed that he messaged a connection to Quandale Dingle, who then sent him pictures of the football player which confirmed his existence.

At the time of writing, over 76k people have watched his video.

@fitnesscf this is not fake, all of these photos are actually quandale dingle.. I am the first to find real photos of him. He is 5’6#quandaledingle ♬ original sound – ryan

Fitnesscf uploaded another video of his conversation with Quandale, mentioning that he should make a TikTok account. At the time of writing, Quandale Dingle has not made his way to the platform — but we’ll be sure to update if he does.

In the meantime, head over to our hub to check out more TikTok news and other viral trends.