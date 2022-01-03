What is the #BettyWhiteChallenge? Social media sets way to honor late actress

Just days after Betty White passed away, users on social media have created the ‘Betty White Challenge’ to honor the late Golden Girl’s love for animals. The challenge is set to take place on what would be her 100th birthday.

Betty White garnered a massive fanbase over the years thanks to her role as Rose Nylund in the 80’s sitcom ‘The Golden Girls.’ Since then, she had held her mainstream popularity with various guest roles in other TV shows and movies.

She was also known for being an active animal advocate, having worked with and donated to several different organizations throughout her life.

On December 31, 2021, just 17 days before her 100th birthday, White passed away. Now, social media users have created the Betty White Challenge to honor her love for animals of all kinds — and they’re calling for it to happen on her birthday.

What is the Betty White Challenge?

The fanmade challenge is marked with the hashtag #BettyWhiteChallenge on Twitter, and it’s set to honor White’s love for helping animals. Twitter user Rex Chapman announced the challenge on Twitter including a flyer that explains how you can participate.

It reads: “On Betty White’s 100th birthday, January 17th, everyone should pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate just $5 in Betty White’s name. Make her 100th birthday the movement she deserves.”

The Betty White Challenge. January 17th. #BettyWhiteChallenge Please pass it on… pic.twitter.com/itufEumDE9 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 3, 2022

At the time of writing, Chapman’s tweet has over 4,000 retweets from others that are hoping to spread the word. Others have even mentioned the idea of volunteering at a local animal shelter as an alternative for those who don’t want to donate money.

Some even want to see the movement happen annually, not just in 2022.

Just days before her death, Betty White promoted her upcoming documentary titled ‘Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration,’ which is set to release in theaters on January 17, 2022.