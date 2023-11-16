What is Bali Belly? Woman goes viral on TikTok after revealing serious stomach bug

A travel influencer is going viral on TikTok after showcasing her serious case of Bali Belly. But what is this stomach bug and why is it so common?

Part of traveling overseas is the new environment, culture, and experiences one can have. While most of these are typically positive, some trips leave travelers with sickness, injuries, and more.

For one unlucky woman, Aili Hillstrom, traveling to Bali left her sick to her stomach and suffering from something that is commonly known as Bali Belly. But was Bali Belly exactly? And why is it such a common thing for those who do travel to the country?

In a TikTok video, Aili Hillstrom, who goes by aili.likes.adventure on social media, revealed that she suffered from a serious case of illness while traveling to Bali. Within the context video, Aili revealed that she would be posting an old draft she found when she was seriously sick while traveling to Bali. This initial video, which has over 2.4 million views already can be seen here.

“Okay, so I found a video in my drafts from a year ago when I was in Bali. I got Bali Belly and it was the worst experience of my life. Also, I do just want to say that I don’t think Bali Belly is as prevalent as people on this app make it seem. So if you do watch this video don’t make it scare you from going to Bali.”

The content creator then posted the draft video, which at 1.9 million views showcases her in a state of complete turmoil.

“I got Bali Belly and I have seen people talk about Bali Belly on this app and let me tell you, nothing could have prepared me for it.”

Aili then goes on to explain that she is going to the bathroom “every 10 minutes” before picking up her phone and, you guessed it, rushing to the bathroom. She then cuts back to the video where she describes Bali Belly as “so painful.”

Bali Belly explained: How and why do you catch it?

For those who don’t know, Bali Belly is another name for when a traveler suffers from a stomach bug in the country, caused by consuming contaminated food or water.

Usually, Bali Belly is caused by bacteria and travelers can catch the bug simply by drinking water or even from having ice in their cocktails.

As well as Aili, many other TikTokers have posted their experience with the sickness on the app and tips on how to avoid getting Bali Belly while traveling.

