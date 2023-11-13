What happened to Elphaba Orion Doherty? TikToker slams rumors of her death

TikToker Elphaba Orion Doherty has been rumored to have died after she posted a video of her at the hospital. She has since slammed the rumors as fake as she begged for a break to “heal”.

Elphaba Orion Doherty is a 19-year-old TikToker, who has over 600,000 followers, blew up on the app after gaining popularity for constantly belting out Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked.

Throughout her time on TikTok, Doherty has been part of several controversies and rumors, including being accused of faking having Tourettes and being autistic. Back in June 2023, Jeffree Starr also accused Doherty of swatting him at his ranch in Wyoming.

A new rumor is now circling social media that Doherty has died after posting a video from the hospital. But is this true? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Elphaba Orion Doherty dead?

No, Doherty is not dead. In November 2023, rumors of the TikToker’s death started circulating on social media after Doherty posted a video of her in the hospital.

However, Doherty soon confirmed that it was all a rumor that she was still alive.

In an Instagram Story post, she said: “Please stop saying I’m faking being in hospital and treating this as a joke. Let me have a break without lying about me this is all I’m showing you. Say I’m doing this [for] attention all you want. I’m trying to prove that I’m not well, but people won’t even listen to that and posting that I died. I feel exhausted.

“Let me heal.”

It is not known what health issues Doherty is seeking medical health for.

Doherty then wrote: “I AM NOT DEAD. The effing news are posting now. I’m trying to heal and people making this up makes me feel sick that people are fantasizing over this like it’s a trend…”

In the following story, she shared a screenshot of an online article that appeared to claim she had died. Over the top, she wrote the words “I’m not dead”, confirming that the reports are false.