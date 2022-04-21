What does WYD mean? Internet slang term explained

If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet, then you’ve probably come across the term ‘WYD’ at some point. But what does it actually mean?

Social media is full of a whole host of different slang terms and acronyms, some of them dating back years, and some of them that have only come about fairly recently.

Twitter and TikTok are two platforms in particular that seem to generate a lot of new vocabulary, but with so many different terms that all mean slightly different things, it can start to get confusing if you’re not in the loop.

WYD is a term that has been used on the internet for a while now, both on social media and in text conversations, but some could be confused by the meaning of the acronym.

Here’s what you need to know.

Meaning of WYD

In most cases, WYD stands for “what you doing” or “what are you doing,” and in its most basic form is a way of asking people literally what they’re doing in that moment. This will often be used as a conversation opener in a text.

It can, however, also be used as a pick-up line in some cases, so context is important when trying to establish what WYD means in any given scenario.

In social media posts, WYD could be used as a way to ask people what they would do in a hypothetical situation, as well as a way of expressing disbelief over something someone has done.

As with any internet slang term, there can be a lot of nuance when it comes to the use of WYD, and the above explanations are just some of the countless possible uses of this term.

If TikTok has been confusing you with some of the new terms and acronyms that have emerged in the past few years, such as FYP or PFP, you can check out our guide here.