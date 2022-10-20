Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

WCW is a term that has been hugely popular on platforms like Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram for years now, but if you don’t know what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

Over the years, social media has been the source of a number of different slang terms and acronyms that are widely used to this day, with new phrases being created all the time thanks to platforms like TikTok.

WCW is a term that you might have seen used on Snapchat, but it also has been used widely on platforms like Twitter and Instagram for a number of years now.

You might see people post images of certain people to their stories, whether that’s celebrities or people they know in real life, captioning it ‘WCW.’

But if you’re out of the loop, here’s everything you need to know about what WCW is, and what it means.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov Snapchat is still one of the most popular social media platforms out there right now.

What does WCW mean on Snapchat?

On social media, WCW stands for ‘Woman Crush Wednesday.’ This is a trend that dates back years online and usually sees people sharing pictures of women that they love, or who they find attractive.

You may see people post images of women, including celebrities, or people that they know in real life, on Snapchat, captioning it simply, ‘WCW.’ People frequently post these to their stories, but you may also receive direct messages and images featuring the acronym on the app.

While it is commonly used on Snapchat, it is by no means unique to the platform and has been used for years on other platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and more.

Another similar trend that you might spot around social media is MCM, or ‘Man Crush Monday.’

