What does the ‘Ben Stage’ mean on TikTok?

Many TikTok users have made videos referencing a ‘Ben Phase’ or a ‘Ben Stage,’ but what does this actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know about the trend.

TikTok is at the center of viral content on social media, with millions of users going on the app daily to browse their For You Page, interact with creators, and share content of their own.

There have been a number of different inside references or jokes that have become full trends on the platform, but if you’re out of the loop, some of these could be confusing.

A number of people on TikTok have made videos referencing something called a ‘Ben Stage,’ such as user iamgubster who went viral for her video captioned “seeing any girl go through her Ben stage.” In the background, the lyrics “you better run” from the song ‘Dog Days Are Over’ by Florence + The Machine.

Article continues after ad

The video garnered over 1.2 million likes and 11 million views, but some were left baffled about the meaning.

What is a ‘Ben Stage’ on TikTok?

Essentially, a Ben Stage refers to a point in someone’s life in which they dated a person called Ben, and many people seem to have had negative experiences with people who have that name.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Many commenters agreed with the Ben Stage phenomenon. “My ben stage put me in therapy,” one comment with over 4000 likes read.

“My ben stage ruined me,” read another with over 13,000.

However, many users have also been sticking up for people called Ben, with one user writing: “Ben is my favourite.”

Article continues after ad

“Hey, mine hasn’t done anything,” said another.

Videos referencing the ‘Ben Stage’ are continuing to pop up and gain traction on TikTok, with many relating to the bizarrely specific trend.