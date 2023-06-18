What does ‘Selener’ mean on TikTok?

‘Selener’ is a phrase you may have come across in a variety of different videos and comment sections on TikTok, but what does it actually mean?

TikTok continues to dominate social media as the hub of viral content, as millions of users flock to the platform everyday to discover new content, engage with creators, and post their own videos.

Naturally, the short-form video app is filled with slang terms, memes, and phrases that are frequently used in comment sections. However, if you’re out of the loop, it can often be hard to keep up with these.

While scrolling through TikTok, you might have spotted the popular term ‘Selener,’ whether that’s in a video caption, hashtag, or in the comments. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

‘Selener’ meaning on TikTok

‘Selener,’ also known as ‘Gotta Keep An Eye Out For Selener,’ is a catchphrase and slang term that emerged from the song ‘Beauty And A Beat’ by Justin Bieber, featuring Nicki Minaj.

In the 2012 hit song, Nicki says, “But I gotta keep an eye out for Selener” referencing Selena Gomez, who was rumored to be dating Justin at the time. The word ‘Selener’ was later added to Urban Dictionary, where it was defined as “someone we gotta keep an eye out for.”

The phrase has been used across various different social media platforms, often captioned alongside photos and videos of people with crooked eyes or weird facial expressions.

It can also be an alternative and playful way for Selena Gomez’s fans, known as Selenators, to refer to the pop singer, and you might see the word crop up in TikTok videos dedicated to her.

