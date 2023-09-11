What does IBSR mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat, or other similar social media apps, you might have encountered the term ‘IBSR.’ Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Snapchat is one of the leading platforms for instant messaging and sharing multimedia content, as it allows users to easily exchange disappearing images, videos, DMs, and more.

Like any social media app, there are a number of different terms and acronyms used on Snapchat to make it faster for people to communicate with each other. But if you are out of the loop, it can be hard to understand some of the commonly used phrases on the platform.

If you’ve seen the term ‘IBSR’ used in either direct messages, or someone else’s story, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Snapchat

IBSR meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, IBSR stands for ‘I’ll Be So Real.’ This term is often used to preface a statement where the sender intends to be brutally honest or highly transparent about their feelings, opinions, or a situation.

By using IBSR, the person is giving you a heads-up that they are about to drop some truth, whether it’s an uncomfortable confession, a sincere piece of advice, or an honest opinion.

For example, you might receive a message saying, “IBSR, I think you should break up with him. He’s not treating you right.” Here, the term serves as a warning that what follows is a candid perspective that the sender feels strongly about.

Although it is frequently used on Snapchat, the term isn’t exclusive to the platform. You may also see it used across a whole range of different social media apps including TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and more.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.