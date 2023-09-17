What does ‘haps’ mean on Snapchat?

If you’re an avid Snapchat, you might have at some point come across the term ‘haps.’ Here’s everything you need to know about what it means, and when to use it.

Snapchat has gained immense popularity over the years, as it provides a space for users to share photos, videos, and messages that disappear after they have been viewed.

Like many other social media and messaging apps, Snapchat has a plethora of slang terms and acronyms that make it quicker and easier to communicate with people on the platform.

Article continues after ad

‘Haps’ is one term that you might have seen other people use in snaps, public stories, or in DMs. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything to know about what it means and when it’s used.

Article continues after ad

Snapchat

‘Haps’ meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, ‘haps’ is an abbreviated version of the word ‘happening’ or ‘happenings,’ and it’s used to inquire about what’s going on in someone’s life at the moment.

The acronym can be used in various contexts, ranging from finding out what a friend is currently doing to asking about plans for the weekend. It’s a fitting term to use when you want to engage someone quickly.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

For example, if you’re chatting with a friend you haven’t caught up with in a while, you might open with a message like, “Hey! Long time no talk. What’s the haps?” This is a more casual and snappy way to ask what they’ve been up to.

Article continues after ad

Similarly, if you’re trying to make plans for the weekend, you could message a group of friends with, “Haps this weekend, everyone?” to quickly gauge interest and availability.

Article continues after ad

‘Haps’ can also be used to mean ‘Happy’ or ‘Happy Birthday.’ However, the former meaning is generally more common on Snapchat and other social media platforms.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.