What does ‘delulu’ mean on TikTok?

While browsing TikTok or other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, you may have stumbled across the term ‘delulu.’ But what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is home to millions of users who constantly share and engage with a variety of content while also joining in on the most recent challenges and trends to go viral on the platform.

Like most social media platforms, TikTok is filled with popular slang terms, phrases, and acronyms. Some of these words are unique to the app. However, many others have originated elsewhere and are simply frequently used by people on TikTok.

‘Delulu’ is one term you have probably come across on your For You Page, whether by someone saying it in a video or writing it in a comment. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

‘Delulu’ meaning on TikTok

On social media apps like TikTok, delulu is a shorthand for ‘delusional,’ it’s used to describe someone who holds onto a belief, idea, or fantasy that seems irrational or disconnected from reality.

According to Urban Dictionary, a delulu is “a delusional fan girl/boy who believes they can/will end up with their favorite idol or celebrity and invest an unhealthy amount of time and energy into said idol.”

It’s often used in the K-pop world, usually in a lighthearted manner. For example, if a user uploads a photo of BTS‘ Jimin and captions it “boyfriend reveal,” commenters may flood in, calling them “delulu.”

Fans who are overly optimistic or unrealistic about a celebrity’s personal life or career may also be labeled this by other fans who find their viewpoints unreasonable.

Per Know Your Meme, the term first appeared on a K-pop forum called ‘OneHallyu’ in 2014, when a user responded to relationship rumors between two idols by saying, “their shippers are pretty much delulu.”

