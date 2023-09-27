What does CTM mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat, or other popular social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, you may have come across the phrase ‘CTM’ — but what does this term actually mean?

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat has become a hub of communication for millions of people around the world, and just like any other platform, it has its own set of slang and abbreviations.

The rapidity and short-lived nature of its messages often necessitate abbreviations to convey thoughts and feelings quickly. But if you are out of the loop, it can be hard to understand some of the phrases that are commonly used on the app.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’ve seen the term ‘CTM’ used on Snapchat, in either direct messages, or someone else’s story, here’s everything you need to know about what it could mean.

Snapchat

CTM meaning on Snapchat

CTM has multiple different meanings across the internet, but on Snapchat, the acronym is commonly used to mean ‘Chat To Me.’

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

It’s an open invitation or prompt, encouraging the recipient to engage in a conversation, and the term is similar to saying “talk to me” or “hit me up.”

Article continues after ad

For instance, someone might use CTM when they are bored and looking for someone to converse with. It can appear in a snap caption, a direct message, or in a story, to indicate that the user is open and eager for a conversation.

Article continues after ad

Another popular meaning of CTM is ‘Chuckling To Myself,’ which is a way for users to convey that something is mildly amusing or has made them smile or chuckle silently. However, you probably won’t see this as often as the former meaning on Snapchat.

Article continues after ad

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.