What does OMM mean on Snapchat?

OMM is a term you might have encountered on social media, and on apps including Snapchat, Twitter, TikTok, and more. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Snapchat remains one of the most popular platforms out there, allowing people to connect with friends by sending disappearing messages, photos, and videos to each other.

Like many other social media apps, Snapchat also has a plethora of acronyms and slang terms to its lexicon, which are important to keep up-to-date with to ensure clear and effective communication.

OMM is one term that you might have seen other people use in messages to you, or in public stories. But if you are out of the loop, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

OMM meaning on Snapchat

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

On the internet, OMM usually stands for ‘On My Momma.’ This phrase is used as an affirmation or a way of emphasizing a point, similar to phrases like “I swear,” or “trust me.”

It originates from urban slang, and on platforms like Snapchat, the use of OMM underscores the speaker’s honesty or earnestness about a statement or an idea.

For example, in a conversation between two friends, one could use the acronym when sharing an unbelievable experience: “OMM, the concert was the best I’ve ever been to.” This indicates that the person is asserting the truthfulness of their statement with intensity.

Another example could be in the context of a promise or vow. One friend might say to another, “OMM, I’ll help you with your project this weekend,” suggesting a serious commitment to assist.

The term isn’t unique to Snapchat, so you may see it used across a whole range of different social media apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, and more.

