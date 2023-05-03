What does BSF mean on TikTok?

‘BSF’ is a term used frequently across not just TikTok, but other social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and more. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

TikTok has revolutionized the way people communicate and express themselves through social media. With its fast-paced and creative content, the short-form app has become a platform for people to share their thoughts, interests, and experiences with others online.

Like any other social media platform, TikTok also has its own distinctive culture that involves using slang terms and acronyms. However, its wide range of different terms and abbreviations can often leave people feeling out of the loop, especially if they’re not avid users.

‘BSF’ is one acronym that you might have stumbled across while scrolling through your For You Page. If you’re confused about what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

BSF meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, BSF stands for ‘Best Friend,‘ and it has become increasingly popular on the app, with users including the term in videos, comment sections, and direct messages. For many young people, it’s even replaced the acronym BFF, which stands for ‘Best Friends Forever.’

When a TikToker dedicates a post to their best friend, they would often add the term either in the caption or in the text overlay. BSF has also become a widely used hashtag on the platform that users include in their videos to show appreciation and love for their closest friends.

Although ‘Best Friend’ is the most used definition of this acronym, BSF could also mean ‘Best Sister Friend,’ which refers to a friend who is as close as a sister. However, the former meaning is generally more common.

