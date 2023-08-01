What does August 1st mean on TikTok?

TikTok users are seeing a number of videos referencing August 1st on their For You Pages, but what is happening on this day? Here’s everything to know about the trend.

Every so often, an unexpected trend grips the TikTok community, pulling in content creators to participate in videos, which often garner thousands of likes and views.

Several different dates have gone viral on the app over the years, with hundreds of users referencing that particular date, and sometimes confusing those who are out of the loop.

January 9 was one date that blew up, as some people were referencing the day they’re set to return to school after their winter break, while others were celebrating the start of the second season of Euphoria.

Now, TikTok users are seeing an increasing amount of mentions of August 1st on their For You Pages, and many are left baffled as to what it means.

August 1st on TikTok meaning

Content creators are referencing August 1st in their videos because it’s National Girlfriend Day, and they’re seizing the opportunity to create hype around the holiday, which often goes unnoticed.

Women are voicing their desires, expectations, and even their frustrations regarding relationships. Some have posted videos with captions like “It’s almost August 1st remember to post her” or “It’s almost August 1st remember to buy her flowers,” expressing their desire for affection and appreciation.

Others have expressed their sadness about not being in a relationship to celebrate National Girlfriends Day, using captions like “I have no one to post me on August 1st” and “Wish I had someone to buy me flowers on August 1st” in their clips.

The sudden surge of videos referencing August 1st is no random phenomenon but rather a celebration of National Girlfriend Day, which is designated to honor girlfriends around the world.

It seems fitting then that TikTokers are using this day to create content around their relationships, showing varying degrees of public affection or expressions of loneliness and longing.