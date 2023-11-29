Waffle House brawl takes wild twist as girls scrap in parking lot

A ridiculous new Waffle House melee is making rounds on social media as the fight wasn’t your typical restaurant rumble.

The Waffle House seems to be better known for its fights than its coffee, with countless brawl videos taking place inside the chain.

We’ve seen all-out battles and on-on-ones in the Waffle House before, but two ladies took things to another level in a new clip by settling their differences not inside, not outside.

Article continues after ad

Posted to Reddit and then on Twitter/X, two women started scrapping in the Waffle House parking lot while another woman watched on while wielding a knife.

Article continues after ad

Women wage war in Waffle House parking lot

In the clip, two women started beefing with each other in the Waffle House parking lot as a man stood between them serving as a referee of sorts.

After the man instructed one of the combatants to “put down the knife if you want to fight,” she handed the weapon to another woman and all hell broke loose.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Despite the desire to throw down, it was clear the woman in the black shirt had too much of a size advantage as the smaller fighter took countless shots before being slammed into a car and kicked in the face.

Unfortunately, that’s where the video ends, but viewers were quite surprised by the battle and the decision to fight outdoors.

Article continues after ad

“At least it was outside this time…” someone remarked.

“Is this an audition fight to see if they’ll be let in to Waffle House? Cuz that a pretty weak performance I don’t think they’re ready for the Waffle House leagues,” another joked.

Article continues after ad

This latest brawl comes just weeks after Waffle House employees petitioned for safer working conditions, insisting that they’re “not MMA fighters” and are tired of showing up in fight compilation videos.