VTuber agency Idol Corp fires talent after uncovering “dangerous” activities

Idol Corp has announced the termination of Riro Ron after an investigation found that she had violated her contract in several ways including meeting up with fans and forming a secret relationship with a staff member.

Controversies leading to terminations are not overly unusual in the VTuber world. We’ve seen several talents across numerous agencies forced to walk away following internal issues.

Former Nijisanji EN member Zaion Lanza was fired after she committed multiple contract breaches while Gundo Mirei was terminated after a baseball controversy got out of hand.

Article continues after ad

Now another VTuber agency – Idol Corp – has been forced to take action removing one of its own talents after she violated her contract.

Article continues after ad

Idol terminates Riro Ron following several contract violations

Idol has terminated Riro Ron after the VTuber was found to have violated her contract in several ways following an investigation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The announcement posted on Idol’s official Twitter opened: “Thank you for your continued support of Idol and our talents. We would like to inform you that as of November 28th, 2023, we have terminated our contract with Idol Project STAR talent Riro Ron.”

Article continues after ad

“Regarding the actions of Riro Ron that led to this termination it has been discovered through and international investigation that Riro Ron has violated her contract and engaged in activities both dangerous and harmful to both her own wellbeing as well to the company,” the statement explained.

Article continues after ad

The post describes the violations committed by Riro Ron, claiming that she was found guilty of the following:

Misuse of controlled substances during live stream performances.

Soliciting fans during live streamed Members content for private offline meetings.

Meeting with a fan in person and accepting gifts from said fan in total value of thousands of dollars.

Conducting a secretive relationship with a member of the Idol management team who has also been terminated upon confirmation of these details.

Following the termination fans are entitled to refunds for any Riro Ron merchandise purchased or donations made during her Donothon. Those interested will be able to request a refund via the official Idol Discord server in the near future.