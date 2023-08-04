ViruZz allegedly used steroids to win bout against DK Money

Spanish influencer ViruZz’s boxing victory over fellow creator DK Money will reportedly be overturned after ViruZz was allegedly found to have “10 times” the amount of testosterone in his body following an investigation.

The world of influencer-boxing continues to make waves as more and more content creators step into the ring to test their mettle.

However, some of these bouts can spark major drama. Claims of fixed matches, biased judges, and even steroid use have cropped up in the spectator sport here and there throughout its short lifetime.

Most recently, a bout on the Misfits x DAZN Series 007 card has come under scrutiny after one of its fighters purportedly admitted to using illegal substances to enhance his performance.

ViruZz’s win over DK Money to be overturned due to alleged steroid use

On May 13, Spanish influencer and former handball player Víctor ‘ViruZz’ Mélida faced off with American rival DK Money on the Misfits 007 card.

ViruZz’s performance during the bout became a hot topic of conversation. Despite getting knocked down, ViruZz delivered a second-round knockout to his opponent, taking the victory in a spectacular comeback.

However, it has since been claimed that ViruZz has admitted to using steroids, as first reported by Happy Punch Boxing.

The promotion also claims that, following an investigation by the Professional Boxing Association, the influencer-boxer was found to have “ten times” the amount of normal testosterone in his body.

As a result, his win is expected to be overturned, marking potentially the second victory DK Money will have earned by disqualification.

This isn’t the first time an influencer-boxing match result has been overturned. Last year, FaZe Temperrr successfully appealed his loss to King Kenny at a USA vs UK boxing event amid claims that the bout was “rigged.”