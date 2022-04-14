Viral TikTok reveals what happens to Uber Eats orders when customers don’t tip

Have you ever wondered what happens to Uber Eats and Door Dash deliveries that don’t get tips? A viral TikTok has shown off stacks of undelivered orders that drivers refuse to take.

There’s no denying that Uber Eats, Door Dash, and other food delivery services have been a major lifesaver to anyone looking for a dine-out experience while staying in for the night, but that convenience isn’t cheap.

With delivery fees, service charges, and taxes – what would normally be a $10 meal can quickly cost double, and that’s without an optional tip for drivers.

So, what happens to deliveries that don’t have a tip attached to them? That’s exactly what TikToker ‘Mrpanda’ revealed in a wild clip that has gone viral.

TikToker shows stacks of untipped orders that drivers won’t take

In the clip, the TikToker walked into an unknown restaurant and showed off a bunch of orders that went undelivered, claiming some had been sitting there for over four hours.

“These been sitting here for four hours because no dashers would take non-tip orders,” they explained. “No tip, no trip. The worker told me no dashers/Uber Eats/Grub Hub went to get the orders.”

In the comments, Mrpanda addressed some users claiming that tips sometimes happen after a delivery has already been made.

“Everyone saying to tip after the delivery, don’t know that the driver has to drive to the restaurant and wait for the order which sometimes takes 20-30 minutes. That’s your service right there, that’s why we only take good tippers’ orders, because increased tips in a no-tip order rarely happens.”

The clip has spread like wildfire on the site, amassing over 5.4 million views in under a week. It will be interesting to see if people who don’t normally tip decide to change their ways after seeing how many orders go undelivered.