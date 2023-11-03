Viral Lego restaurant lets you order using actual Lego blocks

A new store has opened, allowing customers to make their orders using Lego bricks, and people are amazed.

A new video demonstrating the lego-brick-based ordering system at a restaurant has got the internet talking. The clip, which has gained 4.6 million views, explains how the process works. The voice-over announces: “This is the coolest restaurant experience ever.”

The TikToker discloses that when you arrive at the restaurant, you’ll be provided with a bag of Lego bricks. Customers are also given a menu, which tells them the Lego brick that corresponds with their desired food item.

Article continues after ad

After fans have placed their Lego pieces into the provided tray, they will then insert them into a computer. Once it’s inserted, a robot chef will appear on screen, purportedly preparing the order.

Article continues after ad

When the meal is done cooking, customers will have their meal served on a Lego-block plate.

Customers amazed by unique Lego dining experience

Fans were quick to comment on the quirky dining experience, unanimously stating, “This is so cool!” and tagging friends they’d like to take with them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another voiced: “This restaurant is now on my bucket list.” Another jested: “Perfect for introverts who get anxiety ordering.”

Most people were curious about where the restaurant was located. It turns out that it’s a part of ‘The Lego House,’ an attraction providing a ton of Lego-based activities. This unique theme park is situated in Denmark.

As well as visiting the robotic restaurant, fans can also check out the giant Lego gallery, build their own Lego creations, and visit the famous Lego-based ‘Tree of Creativity’, which is a whopping 15 meters high.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

People have also been talking about the brand recently, when Lego recently announced that they’d be offering their lowest prices ever, for one of their most popular sets.