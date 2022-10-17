Viral Bella Hadid TikTok sound blasted for triggering eating disorders

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

Bella Hadid’s viral TikTok sound is being blasted on the social media app for “triggering” eating disorders.

The sound, which features the supermodel saying, “So… my name… my name is Bella Hadid,” has been used in over 86,000 videos across TikTok.

Many people use the audio to lightheartedly share what they’ve done to make themselves feel like models, like adding extra lettuce to their burrito bowls, cutting down on sweets, and eating a salad for dinner.

Others, however, have used the Bella Hadid sound to share videos endorsing certain food habits, with some promoting the idea of skipping meals, not eating at all, and joking about starving themselves.

In light of the viral trend, TikTokers have begun to condemn the trend for promoting and triggering eating disorders.

Bella Hadid TikTok sound blasted for triggering eating disorders

TikToker Victoria Paris, a lifestyle influencer with over 1.3 million followers, admitted that these videos “slightly triggered” her ED (Eating Disorder).

In her viral video, she said that the trend “slightly triggered” her eating disorder, and that she has to “swipe or look away” from the videos.

In the comments, many users agreed with Victoria’s stance, with some saying they that they felt inspired to engage in disordered eating because of the videos using the viral sound.

“No same the ED has been fully triggered and wants to come back,” one user commented.

“Same it’s so triggering but yet I’ll be peeking with one eye,” another wrote. “Me trying to laugh as if I’m not going to think abt it for the res of the day,” a third added.

Others expressed concern for those making videos that joke about disordered eating. “And the way some of them don’t even realize it’s a whole ED,” one shared.

While the popular audio features Bella’s voice, the model has been vocal about her own experience with eating disorders and body dysmorphia as a teenager in an interview with Vogue on March 15.

“I’d pack my little lunch with my three raspberries, my celery stick. I was just trying, I realize now, to feel in control of myself when I felt so out of control of everything else,” she said.

Although she revealed that she has a much healthier relationship with food now, she still has feelings of body dysmorphia, explaining: “I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life.”