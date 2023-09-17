Viral “alien corpse” shown to Mexican government inspires cake remake

Earlier this month, footage of suspected “alien corpses” shown to the Mexican government went viral. Now one baker is getting in on the drama, turning the corpse into cake.

On September 12, journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan reported that “‘non-human’ alien corpses” were on display at Mexico’s Congress. As a result, the internet went wild with rumors and theories surrounding the alleged 1000-year-old remains.

“These specimens are not part of the evolution of our world,” Maussan said, testifying under oath. “They were not recovered from a UFO scrap. They were found fossilized in a diatom moss mine.”

Nonetheless, this has yet to be scientifically proven, and there is much debate surrounding the authenticity of Maussan’s claims due to his unreliable track record.

One baker, however, is making the most of the viral sensation, showing off his impressive cake-making skills with his very own edible alien corpse.

Ben Cullen, who goes by ‘The Bake King‘ online, is renowned as the UK’s most creative cake maker — and his latest creation goes to show just why he deserves the title.

“You won’t believe this!” Cullen wrote on Instagram, posting a video of an “alien corpse” being cut into with a knife only to reveal the body is in fact cake. Framed as a news report, the video’s headline reads, “Suspected Alien corpse turns out to be a cake.”

And while Cullen’s creation isn’t actually the same alien corpse featured in Maussan’s footage, many were pranked by the skillful cake.

“What scam is this? Are [you] serious [right now]?” one person commented.

Others, however, had some very different concerns; “Some alien [is going to] watch this on free TV and think humans are eating their kids and they are never coming back here.”

